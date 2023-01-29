Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 72,253 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 72,253 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

AMZN stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

