Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,987 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

