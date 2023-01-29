Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5,054.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,766 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,433,000 after buying an additional 7,875,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

