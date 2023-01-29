Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,268.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

