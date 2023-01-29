Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,909.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,592 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.