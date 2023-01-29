Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Up to $47.65

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.65, but opened at $50.07. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 66,556 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of -0.91.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $252,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,734,215 shares of company stock valued at $75,904,877 in the last ninety days. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.