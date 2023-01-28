White Pine Investment CO Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,875.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,445 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

