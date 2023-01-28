Wedbush Weighs in on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,136,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock worth $790,170 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

