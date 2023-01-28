US Bancorp DE Purchases 374 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,472.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 787.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $986.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

