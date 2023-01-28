Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.86) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

BBOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.54) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.25 ($2.18).

BBOX stock opened at GBX 159.20 ($1.97) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.10. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 274.48. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 120.08 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 251.40 ($3.11).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

