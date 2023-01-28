STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,230,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 3,268,055 shares.The stock last traded at $47.34 and had previously closed at $46.69.

The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,322,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

