Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $18.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

Stem Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Stem stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Stem has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $394,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,027.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,437. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Stem by 38.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

