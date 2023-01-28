SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 664 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMTG opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

