SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,020 shares of company stock worth $6,364,621. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

