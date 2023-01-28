SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.38 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $353.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $359.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

