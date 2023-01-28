SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 389.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

