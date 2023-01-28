SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,559 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,925 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,793 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

BBD stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

