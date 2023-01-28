SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 111.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 42,493 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,676,000 after buying an additional 155,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,995,000 after buying an additional 83,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,520,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after buying an additional 104,149 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 46.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,855 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a current ratio of 45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 0.74. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $71,494.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,923.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $71,494.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,923.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 57,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $343,824.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,500.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,918 shares of company stock worth $1,296,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

