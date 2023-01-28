SG Americas Securities LLC Has $380,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $263.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.44 and its 200-day moving average is $283.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

