Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,066 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.9% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.