Raymond James Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$205.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSP. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$181.45.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$169.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$163.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$158.64. The firm has a market cap of C$21.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$177.42.

Insider Activity

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.3900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSP Global news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$159.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at C$813,297.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.