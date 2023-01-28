Raymond James Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$90.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.22.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$68.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.33. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.12 and a one year high of C$70.52. The firm has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.86. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total value of C$201,696.90. In other news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$41,223.96. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total value of C$201,696.90.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

