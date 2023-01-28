Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Increased by Analyst

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Compass Diversified’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CODI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CODI opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $597.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.37 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 394,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

