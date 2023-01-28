Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIGI. TD Securities lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 1.9 %

CIGI opened at $105.07 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 22.78%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,166,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 286,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,725 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

