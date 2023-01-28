Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

CNI stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.