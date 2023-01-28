New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Purchases 7,790 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

