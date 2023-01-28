Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.46. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

