Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,284 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.