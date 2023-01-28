Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $6,196,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,335,181 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,009,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75,862 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,829,179 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,590,515,000 after acquiring an additional 168,723 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

