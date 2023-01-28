Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $6,196,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,335,181 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,009,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75,862 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,829,179 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,590,515,000 after acquiring an additional 168,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average of $249.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

