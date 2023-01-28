Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,116 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60,605 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $132,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,335,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,009,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75,862 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,829,179 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,590,515,000 after purchasing an additional 168,723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

