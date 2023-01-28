Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,952 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 19,284 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 71,942 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,196,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,335,181 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,009,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

