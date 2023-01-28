LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $99.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several research firms recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $547.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,732 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,846 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StackLine Partners LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $8,236,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

