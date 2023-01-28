LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $99.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in LGI Homes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 27.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

