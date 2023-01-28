Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,936.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

