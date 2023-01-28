Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 2,166 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,902.6% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,934.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 31,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,051.6% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 31,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

