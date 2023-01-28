JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 38

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 38 ($0.47) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on EnQuest from GBX 28 ($0.35) to GBX 20 ($0.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Stock Up 0.7 %

ENQ stock opened at GBX 22.10 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.79 million and a PE ratio of 76.98. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.46). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.88.

Insider Transactions at EnQuest

About EnQuest

In other EnQuest news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 4,222,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £886,626.93 ($1,097,718.13).

(Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.