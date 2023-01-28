Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,662,000 after acquiring an additional 62,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HIW. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 3.7 %

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

