Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $15.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.43. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.