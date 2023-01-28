Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $27.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

GPK opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,372,000 after buying an additional 2,226,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,716,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

