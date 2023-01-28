Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,748 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 19,284 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 71,942 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,196,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,335,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,009,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75,862 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day moving average is $249.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

