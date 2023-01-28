Genel Energy (LON:GENL) PT Lowered to GBX 163 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 163 ($2.02) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON GENL opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.59) on Thursday. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.40 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.60. The company has a market capitalization of £357.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

