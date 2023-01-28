Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.1 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHD. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

