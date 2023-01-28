Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Recommended Stories

