Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($62.03) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,422 ($42.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,444.29. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,701.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,726.31.

Insider Activity

About Diageo

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($46.23) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,263.07). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.