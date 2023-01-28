Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.90) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($62.03) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,422 ($42.37) on Thursday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a one year high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,701.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,726.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £77.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,444.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($46.23) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,263.07). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 679 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,340.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.