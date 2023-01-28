Darren Gee Sells 74,200 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$1,032,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,460,955.20.

Darren Gee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Darren Gee sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$280,770.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$13.02 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$9.51 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$374.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.9600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

