Danaher Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaher in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

NYSE DHR opened at $265.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.19 and its 200 day moving average is $268.91. The company has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

