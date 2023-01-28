DA Davidson Comments on Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $27.45 on Friday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veritex by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 750.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 616,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veritex by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,679,000 after purchasing an additional 428,226 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $10,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

