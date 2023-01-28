Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Core Laboratories worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Core Laboratories by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Core Laboratories by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 508,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 81,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.14 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

